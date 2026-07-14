2027 3-star DL Khing Thibodeaux transferring to DeSoto (TX)

The defending University Interscholastic League (UIL) Class 6A, Division II state champion DeSoto (TX), the No. 1 team according to the final Texas 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings, are receiving a boost on the defensive side of the ball via transfer.

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According to Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman, 2027 three-star defensive lineman Khing Thibodeaux is leaving Garland (TX) Lakeview Centennial and transferring to DeSoto for the 2026 high school football season. Thibodeaux is ranked No. 74 in the state and No. 67 at his position, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Last season at Lakeview Centennial, Thibodeaux compiled 75 total tackles, 25 quarterback pressures, 20 for a loss, 11 sacks and forced four fumbles.

The Eagles are set to square off with Florida high school football powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas on Aug. 29 in Fort Lauderdale at the Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase, with the game nationally televised.

DeSoto is coming off winning the 2025 UIL Class 6A, Division II state championship after defeating C.E. King, 55-27. The Eagles return 2027 four-star defensive lineman K’Adrian Redmond (Texas Tech commit), three-star EDGE D.J. Rumph and three-star running back SaRod Baker, who rushed for 3,081 yards and scored 41 touchdowns last season.

The Eagles ended this past season with a 13-3 record and finishing ranked No. 3 in the final 2025 Texas High School Football Massey Rankings, with the Panthers checking in at No. 5.

More about DeSoto High School

“DeSoto High School, located in DeSoto, Texas, is a prominent public high school known for its strong academic programs, robust athletics, and vibrant extracurricular activities. The school offers a wide range of AP and dual credit courses, preparing students for college success. DeSoto High’s athletic teams are frequently state contenders, fostering school spirit and community pride. Emphasizing leadership, innovation, and community service, the school cultivates well-rounded students ready for future challenges.”