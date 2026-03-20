2027 3-star EDGE T.K. Cunningham transfers to Basha (Ariz.)

2027 three-star defensive lineman TK Cunningham was one of the top EDGE prospects out of the state of Georgia this past high school football season. Now, Cunningham will be displaying his defensive talents out west for his senior campaign.

The defensive lineman announced via social media that he’s transferring from Loganville (Ga.) Grayson to Chandler (Ariz.) Basha. Basha is coming off winning the 2025 Arizona Open Division state championship over Chandler.

I’m grateful for my time at Grayson over the past few years. I’ve built meaningful relationships and made memories that I’II carry with me moving forward. I want to thank my coaches, teammates, staff, and everyone who supported me along the way.

After careful thought and conversations with my family, I’ve decided to transfer to Basha High School to continue my high school career.

I’m excited for this next chapter and ready to get to work.

Last year with the Rams, Cunningham appeared in seven games for Grayson and recorded 15 tackles, four for a loss and one sack.

First-year Grayson head coach Greg Carswell inherits a Rams’ squad that’s slated to return 2027 four-star IOL Jordan Agbanoma, 2028 four-star EDGE Elijah Tillman, 2027 three-star EDGE T.K. Cunningham and 2027 quarterback Deuce Smith, who threw for 2,355 yards and 24 touchdowns last season.

Grayson ended last season as the No. 5 ranked team in the Peach State, according to the final Georgia 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

Basha will be stockpiled full of talent again in 2026, with the Bears bring back 2027 four-stars Jake Hildebrand and Noah Roberts. The Bears ended this past season ranked No. 1, according to the final 2025 Arizona High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Basha High School

Basha High School, located in Chandler, Arizona, is part of the Chandler Unified School District and serves students in grades 9-12. Established in 2002, Basha is known for its strong academic programs, diverse extracurricular activities, and competitive athletics. The school’s mascot is the Bear, and its colors are green, Vegas gold, and black. Basha High offers a wide range of sports, including football, basketball, baseball, and volleyball, fostering school spirit and athletic excellence.

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