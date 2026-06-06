3-star OL Jack Mazurek transferring to The First Academy (Fla.)

Three-star class of 2027 prospect Jack Mazurek is transferring to Orlando The First Academy (Fla.) in their bid to return to the playoffs in 2026 after serving a two-year postseason ban. Mazurek spent the past three years with Orlando Lake Nona (Fla.)

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The class of 2027 recruit announced on social media yesterday that he would be transferring to the Royals. This announcement came out around the same time that the First Academy named its schedule for the 2026 season.

“I would like to thank Coach Aubrey and Lake Nona for the past 3 years developing me as a person and as a player. With that being said I will be transferring to The First Academy! Go Royals!” Mazurek announced his transfer decision on X.

A three-star recruit, the new First Academy transfer ranks 144th for IOL in the class of 2027 according to Rivals Industry Rankings. Helping Lake Nona to an 8-4 record in 7A play, the offensive linemen earned multiple D1 offers from the likes of Syracuse and Wake Forest.

He was one of four ranked prospects on the team that year, including four-star Miami prospect DeAnthony Lafayette, and three-star Michigan commit Charles Woodson Jr.

Meanwhile, his new team finished the past season with a 5-5 record in 1A play. However, they were ineligible for postseason play after serving a ban imposed by the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA).

They originally qualified for the FHSAA 1A playoffs after the ban was lifted, but the reinstatement of the ban meant that they were kicked out of the postseason. This allowed Largo Indian Rocks (Fla.) into the playoffs as the eighth seed.

Being served a two-year ban in 2024, the penalty followed the school’s being found guilty of allowing 10 student-athletes to participate in football activities before they were enrolled at the school, as well as other recruitment violations.

Adding Mazurek in their bid to return to the postseason following its ban, the former Lake Nona offensive lineman is joined on the line by four-star IOL prospect Reed Ramsier. Ramsier currently has offers from both Texas and Auburn, and is the 20th-best lineman from the class of 2027, according to Rivals Industry Rankings.

Following the release of its schedule, Mazurek will play his first snap for the Royals on August 14th. They will kick off their season at Lakeland Kathleen (Fla.), with their full schedule viewable here.

