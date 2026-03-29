2027 3-star OL Li'Marcus Jones transferring to Brentwood Academy

Li’Marcus Jones, a 2027 three-star 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive tackle, is one of the top linemen in the state of Tennessee and now is on the move just ahead of his senior season.

According to a social media post by Jones on Saturday via X, formerly known as Twitter, the offensive tackle is transferring to Tennessee powerhouse Brentwood Academy (Brentwood, TN) from Callaway (Jackson, MS). Jones is now ranked as the No. 14 player in the state of Tennessee, No. 30 at his position, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

I am excited to announce that I will be attending Brentwood Academy for the remainder of my high school career. Go Eagles!

Currently the highly coveted offensive tackle is being courted by a number of schools across the country, including Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Ole Miss. Jones joins an already star-studded cast of players for the Eagles, which will include the likes of Tennessee commit Kesean Bowman, four-star linebacker Kenneth Simon II and three-star cornerback Romel Koon, respectively.

Brentwood Academy finished the 2025 season with a 12-1 record, ranked fourth in the state, according to the final Tennessee High School Football Massey Rankings after reaching the BlueCross Bowl TSSAA Class 3A, Division II state championship game.

More about Brentwood Academy

Brentwood Academy, located in Brentwood, Tennessee, is a prestigious coeducational independent Christian school for grades 6-12. Established in 1969, it emphasizes academic excellence, spiritual growth, and character development. The school offers a rigorous curriculum, with a wide range of AP and honors courses, and a robust fine arts program. Brentwood Academy is also known for its strong athletic tradition, boasting numerous state championships. Its commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals is reflected in its diverse extracurricular activities, fostering leadership and community engagement among its students.

For Tennessee high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Volunteer State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Tennessee high school football excitement across the state.