2027 3-star QB Blake Nadler transfers to Centennial (Nev.)

Class of 2027 three-star quarterback Blake Nadler will be slinging the rock in a different state for high school football come his senior season this fall.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Nadler announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the signal caller will be transferring from Eastvale (Calif.) Roosevelt to Las Vegas (Nev.) Centennial for the 2026 Nevada high school football season. The three-star passer is ranked No. 104 at his position and No. 171 in California, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

“I will be transferring to Centennial High School, Las Vegas, for my senior year,” Nadler said in his post. “I’m forever grateful to my coaches and teammates at Roosevelt — I wouldn’t be where I am today without them. Thank you to Coach Crone and Coach Caleb for teaching me what it truly means to be a quarterback and a leader. Excited for this next chapter!!”

I will be transferring to Centennial High School, Las Vegas, for my senior year.



I’m forever grateful to my coaches and teammates at Roosevelt — I wouldn’t be where I am today without them. Thank you to Coach Crone and Coach Caleb for teaching me what it truly means to be a… — Blake Nadler | 3⭐️ QB (@BlakeNadler7) May 21, 2026

Last season for the Mustangs, Nadler shared time behind center with senior quarterback Matthew Ochoa and through nine games played completed 124 of 184 passes for 1,589 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Nadler also added 213 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

Centennial is slated to bring back some key pieces on offense, including 2027 three-star wide receiver Jayden Thomas and interior offensive lineman Randle Pollard (6’4, 290), respectively.

The Bulldogs ended this past season with a 6-5 record and finishing at No. 16 in the final 2025 Nevada High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Centennial High School

Centennial High School, located in northwest Las Vegas, Nevada, is known for academic excellence, athletic dominance, and a strong community spirit. Opened in 1999, CHS serves a diverse student population and offers a variety of Advanced Placement courses, extracurricular clubs, and competitive sports programs. The Bulldogs have earned state titles in several sports, particularly girls’ basketball, making Centennial a standout in both academics and athletics.

For Nevada high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Silver State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Nevada.