2027 3-star WR Eli Ferguson transfers back to St. Frances Academy

If Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy wasn’t already loaded enough at the skill position, they’ll be adding another elite wide receiver to their offense for the fall.

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Class of 2027 three-star wide receiver Eli Ferguson has left Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) and transferred back to play for the nationally ranked St. Frances Academy Panthers. Ferguson previously started his high school career in Baltimore before heading to Tennessee to play for Brentwood Academy the last two seasons.

2027 receiver Eli Ferguson has transferred back to St. Frances Academy



He started his high school career at the school before spending the last two seasons at Brentwood Academy (TN)



( Picture via @Pedrofilmzz ) pic.twitter.com/Ac3PbCIRHV — Shayne Pickering (@shaynep_media) June 30, 2026

The fleet-footed pass catcher has around 20 collegiate offers and his final five schools are Arkansas, Florida State, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Ferguson was an key piece to the Eagles’ offense last season as the wide receiver hauled in 30 passes for 600 yards and scored four touchdowns. Now the the 5-foot-11, 165-pound receiver will head to one of the best programs in the land, which has already seen multiple high-profile transfers this off-season.

Among one of the transfers for the Panthers this off-season is 2028 four-star wide receiver Brandon Jefferson, who transferred in from Mergenthaler Vocational Technical (Baltimore, MD).

Jefferson helped lead the Mustangs to Maryland’s Class 4A/2A state championship last season, which he had himself a massive sophomore campaign. The wide receiver hauled in 71 passes for 1,103 yards and 17 touchdowns en route to the program winning city, regional and state honors.

The Panthers ended up finishing this past season with a 9-1 record and as the No. 2 ranked team in the country, according to the final Rivals National 2025 High School Football Composite Rankings. St. Frances Academy finished as Maryland’s top team, per the Massey Rankings.

More about St. Frances Academy

“St. Frances Academy, located in Baltimore, Maryland, is a distinguished Catholic high school known for its rigorous academics, strong athletics, and commitment to spiritual growth. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Its athletic teams are competitive and well-regarded. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal development, St. Frances Academy cultivates well-rounded, future-ready students.”