2027 3-star WR Maleek Miller transferring to Dutch Fork (S.C.)

Class of 2027 three-star wide receiver Maleek Miller announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday his and his brother, Corey, intentions to transfer to Dutch Fork (S.C.) from Irmo (S.C.).

Both Miller brothers were both the leading wide receivers for Irmo, South Carolina’s No. 5 ranked high school football team, last season as the Yellowjackets made a run to the SCHSL Class AAAAA, Division 2 state championship game.

I will be transferring to Dutch Fork high school for the 26-27 school year !!

Maleek is coming off a stellar junior season for the Yellowjackets as the wide receiver hauled in 50 catches for 902 yards and scored nine touchdowns. On the ground, Miller rushed for 505 yards and punched in 10 scores.

The younger Miller was the second-leading receiver as a freshman for Irmo, finishing with 30 catches and 549 yards.

Dutch Fork, which won the SCHSL Class AAAAA, Division 1 state title in 2025, finished as the state’s No. 3 ranked team, according to the final South Carolina 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Dutch Fork High School

Dutch Fork High School, located in Irmo, South Carolina, is a distinguished public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and vibrant extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Dutch Fork’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving state championships and showcasing school pride. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

