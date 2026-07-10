2027 4-star ATH Za'Kari Johnson transfers to Miami Carol City

Another 2027 4-star athlete is heading to play for the now-loaded Miami Carol City Chiefs (Fla.) football program.

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Elite 4-star athlete Za’Kari Johnson has transferred from Plantation High School to Miami Carol City for his senior year, per PolkWay’s Landlin May. Johnson is ranked No. 26 in the state, No. 10 amongst athletes and No. 296 nationally according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Just earlier today, Nebraska four-star cornerback commit Jailen Hill confirmed with Rivals that he’s left California high school football powerhouse Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco and transferring to Miami Carol City for the 2026 season.

Last season for the Colonels, Johnson did a little bit of everything as a athlete for the team, according to MaxPreps statistics. Johnson at quarterback threw for 551 yards, seven touchdowns and on the ground rushed for 777 yards and scored nine times. Defensively, Johnson made 10 total tackles, batted away four passes and picked one off.

Johnson reclassified last month as the athlete was originally designated as a Class of 2028 prospect, but now is a 2027. Among the schools after his services are Auburn, Miami, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and UCF.

Miami Carol City has received a few major transfers earlier this off-season when 2027 four-star wide receiver Nick Lennear announced he would be leaving Miami Northwestern and transferring to the Chiefs. Another couple of big additions for Carol City was 2029 quarterback Malik Leonard (2,935 yards, 31 touchdowns), who left Chaminade-Madonna and joined the Chiefs and 2028 athlete Aden Johnson transferring in from McArthur.

The Chiefs have arguably put together one of the most difficult schedules of all, with teams like Lee County (Ga.), Mainland, Miami Central and Miami Northwestern on the slate. The game that stands out the most is a Oct. 2 matchup with Georgia powerhouse Grayson on the road.

Miami Carol City finished last season with a 6-6 record and ranked as the No. 148, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.