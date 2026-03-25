2027 4-star CB Duvay Williams transfers to Inglewood (Calif.)

Class of 2027 four-star defensive back Duvay Williams is one of the best secondary players out of the state of California and for his senior season will be changing schools to close his career out.

According to Rivals’ Greg Biggins, Williams has transferred from Junipero Serra (Gardena, CA) to Inglewood (Los Angeles, CA). Williams becomes the third 4-star athlete on the defensive side of the ball at Inglewood heading into the 2026 campaign.

The elite defensive back is ranked No. 10 in the state, No. 15 at his position and No. 113 nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. Last season at Serra, Williams made 25 total tackles along with picking off three passes, according to MaxPreps statistics.

Williams will join a Sentinels squad that’s already slated to return Texas A&M four-star defensive line commit Myels Smith, Oklahoma pledge Elija Harmon and cornerback Noah Clark. When it comes to potential on the defensive side of the ball, Inglewood is starting to put together one of the better defenses in the state.

Inglewood ended this past season with a 6-5 record and finished ranked No. 64 in the final 2025 California High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Inglewood High School

Inglewood High School, located in Inglewood, California, is known for its strong community ties and athletic programs. The school offers a range of sports, with football and basketball being prominent among them. As part of the Inglewood Unified School District, it provides students with various opportunities to excel academically and athletically. The athletics teams, known as the Sentinels, represent the school in competitive sports across California.

For California high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Golden State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of California.