2027 4-star EDGE Ba'Roc Willis transferring to Pell City (Ala.)

One of the best players in the state of Alabama is heading to a new school for his senior season.

Class of 2027 four-star EDGE Ba’Roc Willis tells Rivals that he is transferring from Moody (Ala.) to play at Pell City (Ala.) for his senior season. Willis is the No. 9 player in the state of Alabama and the country’s No. 27 EDGE, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

“I’m just looking forward to playing my senior year in a tough region,” Willis said to Rivals on Wednesday evening regarding the transfer to Pell City.

Willis was a major piece to the defensive puzzle that helped lift Moody to winning the 2025 Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 5A state championship as the defensive end racked up 125 total tackles, 23 for a loss, nine sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Moody finished the 2025 season with a record of 13-2 while Pell City went 7-4, respectively. The Panthers ended the Alabama high school football season ranked No. 39 and fell in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs to Homewood, 28-14.

