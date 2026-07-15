2027 4-star Maleek Lee transferring to Cardinal Mooney (Fla.)

The defending Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 2A state champion Sarasota (FL) Cardinal Mooney Cougars will enter the 2026 high school football season as one of the best teams in the country. Their defensive line unit potentially just got a whole heck of a lot better.

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Georgia Tech four-star defensive line commitment Maleek Lee confirmed to Rivals on Tuesday night that he is transferring from Sarasota (Fla.) Booker to Cardinal Mooney. Lee is the No. 34 ranked player in the state, No. 42 at his position and No. 384th nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Cardinal Mooney was recently ranked No. 20th in the country, according to the June 16th edition of Andy’s Take: Way-Too-Early Top 25 High School Football Rankings.

The Cougars are coming off winning its third state title, second in three years, this past December as they defeated Jacksonville The Bolles School, 52-28, for the FHSAA’s Class 2A championship. Now the program has been bumped up to Class 3A and could be a viable contender to play in the FHSAA’s first-ever Open Division bracket.

Lee will look to pair with Boston College commitment Kaleb Exume on the defensive line, giving the Cougars one of the better duos in the state. Though Cardinal Mooney is losing some talent from last season’s squad, the Cougars bring back 2027 quarterback Davin Davidson (2,360 yards, 23 touchdowns) and running back Connail Jackson (2,452 yards, 39 touchdowns).

A big pickup offensively during the off-season via a transfer was 2027 running back Toryeon James, who transferred to Cardinal Mooney from Sarasota Riverview. James was among one of the top 10 rushers in all of Florida last season, finishing with just over 2,000 yards for the Rams.

Cardinal Mooney finished with a 14-1 record and as the No. 4 in the state, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Cardinal Mooney High School

“Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School, located in Sarasota, Florida, is a private Roman Catholic school serving grades 9-12. Established in 1959, the school is known for its rigorous academic programs, strong community involvement, and commitment to fostering moral and spiritual development. The athletics program at Cardinal Mooney is a central part of the school’s extracurricular offerings, with a variety of sports teams competing at high levels, including the well-regarded football and basketball teams.”