2027 4-Star Marcus Fakatou transferring to Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

One of the top junior high school football defensive linemen in the state of California is switching up schools for his senior season.

2027 four-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou tells Rivals he’s transferring from Orange Lutheran and heading to Sierra Canyon. Fakatou is ranked as the No. 3 prospect in California and No. 2 at his position, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Last season at Orange Lutheran, Fakatou was a force in the front seven for the Lancers as the junior racked up 69 total tackles, 17 of those going for a loss, seven sacks, batted away two passes, forced two fumbles and blocked eight field goal attempts.

The 6-foot-7, 295-pound defensive stalwart heads to a Sierra Canyon defensive unit that’s already slated to return the likes of 2027 four-star lineman Kasi Currie and four-star safety Myles Baker, respectively.

The Trailblazers ended this past season with a 11-1 record and finished as one of the CIF Southern Section‘s best teams, ranked No. 6 in the final 2025 California High School Football Massey Rankings.

Behemoth defensive lineman with eye-catching movement skills and power. Checks in at around 6-foot-7.5, 265 pounds. Should easily get to around 300 pounds with his big frame. Primarily lines up as a big defensive end for his high school to this point, but could end up sliding inside long-term. Flashes encouraging first-step quickness and has the power to forklift offensive linemen into the backfield. Turned in a productive freshman season, notching 10 tackles for loss and five sacks against strong competition. – Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

More about Sierra Canyon High School

Sierra Canyon School, located in Chatsworth, California, is a prestigious private institution known for its academic excellence, strong athletics, and vibrant extracurricular programs. With a diverse range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future success. Sierra Canyon’s athletic teams are highly competitive, frequently achieving state-level success. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal growth, the school fosters well-rounded students ready for future challenges.

