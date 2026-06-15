2027 4-star PG Micah Gordon to attend SPIRE Academy his senior season

2027 four-star point guard Micah Gordon announced via Instagram where he will attend school for his senior high school boys basketball season.

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The point guard announced that he will be attending Geneva (Ohio) SPIRE Academy for his senior campaign, leaving New Jersey state championship program Plainfield. Gordon, who is ranked as the state’s No. 1 player, No. 11 at his position and No. 38 nationally according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, leaves the Cardinals as the program’s all-time leading scorer at 1,841 points.

First and foremost, I would like to thank you all for the love and support throughout this journey. Plainfield will always be home and I’m forever grateful for everything this city has poured into me. To my TEAMMATES.. We did what many thought was impossible. Conference, County and State Championships (2x). WE LEFT A LEGACY. We built an everlasting Brotherhood! To the upcoming youth of Plainfield, continue to work hard and dream big. Understand that “Staying Public” challenged me to become a mentally tougher young man. It showed me the grind, the sacrifices, the dedication and determination I need to be successful at life. No matter the circumstances, put on your hard hat and do the work! Thank you to my teachers, adminstrators, athletic department, support staff, custodial staff and the COMMUNITY. If you’ve been apart of my journey, THANK YOU!

With that being said, I’m excited to announce that I will be attending (SPIRE Academy) for my senior year. Just know, the GRIND CONTINUES and its ALWAYS US, NEVER THEM!

Plainfield star guard Micah Gordon announces he will transfer to SPIRE Academy in Ohio after back-to-back Group 4 state titles with the Cardinals.



Second year in a row SPIRE HC Kevin Boyle brings in a top senior from the Garden State (Aiden Derkack).https://t.co/4IhqAE8AFS pic.twitter.com/6tPQ9SdKGB — Alec Crouthamel (@AlecCr12) June 14, 2026

Gordon’s transfer elsewhere from Plainfield was evident when his father, Mike Gordon Jr., stepped down as Plainfield’s head coach of the boys basketball team back on May 1. The elder Gordon compiled a 117-77 overall record after eight seasons and led the Cardinals to a second straight New Jersey Group 4 state championship.

“I guess we can say he’s going to transfer. Don’t have a destination at this time, but yeah, he’s 90% going to transfer,” Gordon said back in early May to NJ.com regarding his son possibly transferring. “And it’s not because of anything that Plainfield lacks. I think we have some of the best facilities; we got a state of the art weight room. I think everything he needs is there.”

But I just think that he’s created a lane for himself just in reference to who he’s becoming. So he needs to be around high level players every day. Unfortunately, we don’t have too many 6-9, 6-10s walking around Plainfield that are going to challenge him at the rim every practice.”

SPIRE Academy, which is under the direction of the one of the best coaches in the country in Kevin Boyle, was easily considered one of the best teams in the country this past 2025-26 campaign. SPIRE Academy last season featured one of the top rosters in the entire country as they boasted the likes of four-star combo guard King Gibson and four-star small forward Alex Constanza (Gonzaga commit).

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