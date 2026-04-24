2027 4-star QB Colton Nussmeier transfers to Denton (TX) Ryan

One of the top Texas high school football quarterbacks heading into the 2026 season has decided to switch up schools.

According to a The Dallas Morning News report, 2027 four-star quarterback Colton Nussmeier is transferring from Flower Mound (TX) Marcus to three-time state champion Denton (TX) Ryan. Nussmeier is ranked the No. 16 quarterback in the country and No. 30 among Texas prospects, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Last season at Marcus, Nussmeier played in eight games for the Marauders and completed 100 of 167 passes for 1,390 yards, 12 touchdowns and only one mere interception. Nussmeier can also run the rock and rushed for 278 yards on 45 carries and scored three times.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound quarterback joins a Denton Ryan squad that last season that won 13 games a year ago and brings back plenty of experience on the offensive side of the ball.

Denton Ryan went 13-2 last season and finished as the state’s No. 23 ranked team, according to the final Texas 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Ryan High School

Ryan High School, located in Denton, Texas, is a respected public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Ryan’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving regional and state recognition. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

For Texas high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Lone Star State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across Texas.