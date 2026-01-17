2027 4-star S Jayden Aparicio-Bailey transferring to Prattville (AL)

One of the top safeties in the Yellowhammer State is switching up schools for the 2026 Alabama high school football season.

According to Rivals’ Chad Simmons, 2027 four-star safety Jayden Aparicio-Bailey has transferred from Oak Mountain to Prattville. Aparicio-Bailey is the No. 13 prospect out of Alabama and No. 30 nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Right now, Aparicio-Bailey has a number of the top schools in the country chasing after his services on the next level.

“I’m looking at Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, Clemson, Tennessee and then out West, I like USC and Oregon,” Aparicio-Bailey said to Rivals’ Greg Biggins. “I have some junior days and spring visits coming up and then after that, I’m going to make a cut.

“I want to try and take all five of my official visits. I don’t have any dates yet but I know I want to try and check out Georgia, South Carolina, Auburn and Clemson.”

Last AHSAA season at Oak Mountain, Aparicio-Bailey recorded 40 total tackles and four interceptions.

More about Prattville High School

Prattville High School, founded in 1976, is located in Prattville, AL, and has a student population of about 2,000. Known for its strong athletics, the school competes in the 7A class under the Alabama High School Athletic Association. The Lions’ mascot represents the school’s teams, and their colors are cardinal and white. PHS offers a wide array of sports programs and fosters both academic and athletic excellence. Its football team is especially notable within the state.

