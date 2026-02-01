2027 4-star safety Davion Jones transfers to Hough (NC)

A pretty talented secondary at William Amos Hough (NC) just got a whole heck of a lot better over the weekend.

Class of 2027 four-star safety Davion Jones has transferred from West Charlotte (NC) to William Amos Hough, the junior confirmed Sunday afternoon to Rivals. The Huskies are the defending NCHSAA Class 8A state champions from the 2025 North Carolina high school football season.

Jones, the No. 129 prospect in the 2027 Rivals Recruiting Ranking, heads to a William Amos Hough squad that has already seen some major movement via transfers this past off-season.

One high profile transfer that has come to the Huskies already is junior five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson, who transferred from Catawba Ridge (S.C.) to William Amos Hough. The five-star defensive back was ranked as the No. 1 prospect in South Carolina, No. 2 among all cornerbacks and No. 5 nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Jones finished the 2025 season recording 50 total tackles, batting away four passes and picking off four others. The junior also contributed on offense with 14 catches for 217 yards and a touchdowns for West Charlotte.

William Amos Hough ended the last season with a 16-0 record and as the state’s No. 1st ranked team, according to the final North Carolina 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about William Amos Hough High School

William Amos Hough High School is a prominent public school in Cornelius, North Carolina, known for its academic excellence and dynamic athletics program. As part of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district, it provides diverse educational opportunities and extracurricular activities that foster student growth and community engagement. Its sports teams, known as the Huskies, are celebrated for their competitiveness in regional and state-level competitions​.

