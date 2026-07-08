2027 4-star SF Josh Leonard transferring to IMG Academy (Fla.)

Class of 2027 four-star small forward Josh Leonard will be taking his talents from the Palmetto State to the Sunshine State for the upcoming 2026-27 high school boys basketball season.

According to Kayser Hoops on Wednesday, Leonard is transferring from Florence (S.C.) Wilson to national boys basketball powerhouse Brandenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. Leonard was ranked No. 24 in the latest Rivals150 rankings.

This off-season saw a overhaul of the boys basketball program at IMG Academy, which included the hiring of Jackson Johnson as the new head coach. Johnson previously coached up in the New England region at Boston (Mass.) The Newman School, leading one of the best boys basketball programs in the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC), winning 38 games and multiple championships along the way.

Scouting Summary: “The production that Josh Leonard continues to put forth is hard to ignore. He is a lengthy and strong 6-foot-7. Watching him play, he is aggressive and enjoys getting involved in the dirty work. I like the defensive versatility he brings, and also his ability to rebound in his area. Leonard, who has been South Carolina’s Gatorade Player of the Year the last two seasons, has an offensive game that continues to expand. He is comfortable on the ball, creating advantages from multiple levels in the half-court.

Playing with the Upward Stars program on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit, Leonard is averaging 19.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.3 STOCKS per game and shooting 63.7 percent from the field. The aesthetic of it might not be for everyone, but when the lights come on, it is hard to ignore the production he routinely brings.” – Rivals Senior National Recruiting Analyst, Jamie Shaw

The Ascenders ended this past season with a 21-9 record and finishing at No. 6 in the final 2025 Florida High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings and No. 47 nationally, according to the Rivals National 2025 High School Boys Basketball Composite Rankings.

More about IMG Academy

“Established in 1978, with a pioneering concept known as the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy, IMG Academy has since grown to become a global phenomenon. Today, IMG Academy is the world’s leading sports education brand, providing access and opportunity for student-athletes with an innovative suite of on-campus and online programming. IMG Academy is the only education brand directly responsible for filling one-quarter of all college roster spots on an annual basis. In 2021 alone, IMG Academy helped place 30,000 kids into college.”