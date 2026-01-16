2027 4-star USC commit Aaryn Washington transfers to IMG

One of the top Class of 2027 cornerbacks is changing up schools for his senior high school football season.

According to a social media announcement via Instagram, USC four-star cornerback commitment Aaryn Washington announced he would be leaving Mater Dei and transferring to IMG Academy. Washington just recently announced his commitment to USC at the Navy All-American Bowl.

“There were a lot of reasons why I chose USC,” Washington said to Rivals’ Greg Biggins last week at the Navy All-American Bowl. “It’s the local school for me and I have a great relationship with the entire coaching staff.”

For Washington’s senior campaign, he’ll spend it quite a ways from the Golden State and heading over to the Sunshine State to play for the nationally ranked Ascenders, which finished the 2025 high school football season at 9-0.

Per the Rivals Industry Rankings, Washington was the No. 9 prospect in the state of California and No. 80 nationally. Washington missed most of his junior season with an injury, but in 2024 season recorded 20 tackles, three interceptions.

IMG Academy closed out the season as the No. 1 ranked team in the state, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

