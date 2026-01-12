2027 4-star WR Jaiden Kelly-Murray transferring to Oceanside Collegiate (S.C.)

One of the top high school football players in the state of South Carolina will be finishing up his prep career at Oceanside Collegiate Academy (S.C.) for his senior campaign.

On Sunday via X, formerly known as Twitter, 2027 four-star wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray announced that he’s leaving Summerville and transferring to Oceanside Collegiate Academy for the 2026 season. Kelly-Murray is ranked as the No. 10 player in South Carolina and no. 52 at wide receiver for the Class of 2027, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound wide receiver had himself a strong junior campaign for the Green Wave, which reached the SCHSL Class AAAAA, Division 1 state championship game and falling to Dutch Fork, 40-23. Kelly-Murphy capped a strong junior campaign in which the talented wide receiver ended up hauling in 72 passes for 1,072 yards and scored 16 touchdowns.

Among the offers Kelly-Murphy has includes Florida, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Duke and Arkansas.

Oceanside Collegiate Academy ended the 2025 season winning the SCHSL Class AAA state championship and finished as the state’s No. 7 ranked team, according to the South Carolina 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Oceanside Collegiate Academy

Oceanside Collegiate Academy (OCA) is a public charter high school located in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, serving grades 9-12. With an enrollment of around 650 students, OCA offers a rigorous academic program focused on college and career readiness. The school’s mascot is the Landsharks, and it boasts a wide range of athletic teams, including basketball, soccer, football, and more. OCA maintains a strong record of student success and a commitment to academic excellence.

