2027 5-star defensive back transfers to Hough (N.C.)

One of the top defensive backs of the Class of 2027 will be donning a William Amos Hough (N.C.) uniform in 2026.

Junior five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson tells Rivals’ Chad Simmons he has transferred from Catawba Ridge (S.C.) to William Amos Hough in North Carolina. The Huskies are coming off winning a North Carolina Class 8A state championship when they defeated Millbrook, 21-0.

Dobson just recently played in the Under Armour All-America Game in Deland, Florida. The five-star defensive back was ranked as the No. 1 prospect in South Carolina, No. 2 among all cornerbacks and No. 5 nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

In 2025, Dobson starred at Catawba Ridge, which finished the season at 6-6 and reaching the SCHSL Class AAAAA, Division 2 playoffs.

Technically refined corner prospect with rare top-end speed and physical build. 6-foot-1, 180-plus pounds with over a 6-foot-5 wingspan. Excellent weight distribution throughout his frame. Can run with anyone on the field. Ran 10.78 in the 100m during his sophomore track season. Explosive and fluid athlete with tremendous change of direction. Very calm footwork and patience in coverage. Does an excellent job locating the football and playing through the receiver’s hands. Needs to continue developing physicality in run support, but is extremely advanced in cover ability. – Rivals National Scout, Cody Bellaire

More about William Amos Hough High School

William Amos Hough High School is a prominent public school in Cornelius, North Carolina, known for its academic excellence and dynamic athletics program. As part of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district, it provides diverse educational opportunities and extracurricular activities that foster student growth and community engagement. Its sports teams, known as the Huskies, are celebrated for their competitiveness in regional and state-level competitions​.

