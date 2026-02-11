2027 5-star LB Cooper Witten to stay at Liberty Christian (TX)

Though Class of 2027 five-star linebacker Cooper Witten‘s father, Jason, is no longer the head coach at Liberty Christian (TX), doesn’t exactly mean he has any plans of leaving the Lone Star State.

According to a Dallas Morning News report, new Liberty Christian head coach Josh Martin confirmed to the outlet that the younger Witten will remain at the school for his senior season.

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end and Tennessee alum Jason Witten became the tight ends coach at Oklahoma after spending five seasons as the head coach at Liberty Christian. Over the course of his tenure at the school, Witten compiled a 44-7 record, including winning Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) state championships in 2023 and 2024.

Cooper has developed into one of the nation’s top high school linebackers and had himself a strong junior campaign at Liberty Christian in 2025. The younger Witten totaled 87 tackles, nine for a loss, seven forced fumbles and recovered four others. Also played on offense at receiver, catching 41 passes for 709 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Versatile linebacker that possesses range, sideline to sideline top-end speed and tremendous instincts. 6-foot-1, 210 pounds that has verified athletic ability. Ran sub-11 in the 100m during his sophomore track and field season. Primarily played safety as a sophomore but has since walked down into a more traditional linebacker role. Doubles as a wide receiver as well for his high school showing off his athletic ability and ball skills. Needs to continue developing his ability to strike and physicality in the box, but has top-tier athleticism to make plays in space and cover. Older prospect for the recruiting cycle. – Rivals national scout, Cody Bellaire

The Warriors finished as the No. 102 team in Texas, according to the final Texas 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Liberty Christian

Liberty Christian School in Argyle, TX, is a private, Christian-based educational institution that serves students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Known for its emphasis on both academic excellence and spiritual growth, the school integrates faith-based learning into all aspects of its curriculum. The athletics program is an important part of student life, promoting leadership, teamwork, and discipline. The Warriors compete in a variety of sports, including football and basketball, and uphold a commitment to fostering a Christ-centered community.

