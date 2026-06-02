2027 Chandler (Ariz.) QB Will Mencl features at University of Arizona event.

Class of 2027 quarterback Will Mencl, recently featured at a University of Arizona event hosted by head coach Brent Brennan, showing out in a 7v7 tournament for Chandler (Ariz.)

The Wolves quarterback entered the tournament fresh off a successful performance in Los Angeles for the Elite 11 finals, being named as the fifth-best overall performer in the annual showcase, per Rivals. The 2027 quarterback has already committed to Oregon. However, he still joined his classmates in the 7v7 event hosted by the Wildcats head coach, as reported by varsity reporter Adam Beadle.

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“Fresh off a weekend at Elite 11, five-star 2027 Chandler (Ariz.) QB Will Mencl finds a wide open 2027 WR Maxwell Sprott across the middle for a touchdown.” The varsity reporter shared the moment Mencl threw for a touchdown to his class of 2027 teammate.

Sprott, a three-star prospect, is the 39th best player in the state according to Rivals Industry Rankings. However, the Wolves receiver is only the fourth-best player in his class and at the position in the region, with Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton class of 2027 prospect Roye Oliver and Chandler (Ariz.) Basha wide receiver Jaden Baldwin also featuring in the same class.

Additionally, Sprott’s teammate Jai Jones is also part of the same class, after committing to Wisconsin for 2027 as the prep school’s top receiver in 2025, recording 922 yards and ten touchdowns.

Three of the four receivers clashed during the 2025 Open State title, with the No.2 seed Bears triumphing over Mencl and Chandler with a 34-7 win. During that game, the Oregon commit was held to just 128 passing yards, while his two class of 2027 receivers combined for 43 yards. Meanwhile, Baldwin went off for 73 yards during the game.

However, neither Basha nor Chandler came out on top during the 7v7 tournament yesterday. Instead, it was Gilbert (Ariz.) Perry, who came out with the final victory, as the Pumas defeated Mencl and the Wolves in the final, presented with the trophy by the University of Arizona head coach.

“Arizona head coach Brent Brennan hands the 7v7 tournament trophy to the@perrypumas after the Pumas take down Chandler 21-12 in the championship.” Beadle revealed the moment Pumas head coach Jeremy Hancock was handed the trophy by the Arizona head coach.

In the final Arizona 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings, Perry finished with a 6-6 record and as the No. 18-ranked team in the state.