2027 DL Ohimai Ozolua transfers to St. Rita (IL)

2027 defensive lineman Ohimai Ozolua only started playing football this past 2025 Illinois high school football season and made a big impression on several colleges with his raw abilities.

Now Ozolua will be showing off his talents in 2026 for a different high school for his senior season.

The 6-foot-6, 255-pound defensive lineman announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday that he’s transferring from Romeoville (IL) to St. Rita (IL). Romeoville finished 4-5 last season while St. Rita ended with a 9-4 record, respectively.

I’ve made the decision to continue my academic journey at St. Rita of Cascia High School beginning this January. This move is what’s best for me and my family, and I’m grateful for everyone who has supported me along the way.#NextChapter #GoMustangs pic.twitter.com/imhluyZRiJ — Ohimai Ozolua 3⭐️ EDGE (@ohimai21) January 3, 2026

Universities like Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue and Tennessee have already offered Ozolua as the defensive lineman continues to gain interest from schools around the country.

Last season at Romeoville, Ozolua compiled 21 total tackles and a sack for the Spartans.

More about St. Rita High School

St. Rita High School, located in Chicago, Illinois, is a private, Catholic institution known for its commitment to academic excellence and character development. Founded in 1905, it serves young men and emphasizes values rooted in Augustinian tradition. The school offers a diverse curriculum, including honors and Advanced Placement courses, and a wide range of extracurricular activities. With a strong athletics program, the Mustangs compete in various sports, including football and basketball, fostering teamwork and sportsmanship among students.

