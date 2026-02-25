2027 four-star ATH Carter Bonner now at St. Frances Academy (Md.)

Class of 2027 four-star athlete Carter Bonner had himself a shortened 2025 season due to injuries, playing in four games for Penn Hills (Pa.).

Now the elite junior athlete will be heading to one of the top high school football programs in the country for his senior season.

Bonner recently updated his social media profile on X, formerly known as Twitter, to indicate he’s now at nationally ranked St. Frances Academy (Md.), the 2025 Overtime Nationals champion.

The addition of Bonner at St. Frances Academy continues the build up of talent being compiled this off-season, with the Panthers losing several defensive starters due to graduation. Among the players slated to return from last year’s defense back to Baltimore include Texas A&M four-star cornerback commit Raylaun Henry, Nebraska three-star EDGE pledge Jayden Travers and 2028 four-star defensive end Jermaine Smith.

St. Frances Academy head football coach Messay Hailemariam spoke to Rivals recently and confirmed that the Panthers would be playing another elite schedule in 2026, which will include matchups against Hun School (NJ), The St. James Academy (Va.) and rival IMG Academy, which is slated for Nov. 13 (Friday).

The Panthers ended up finishing this past season with a 9-1 record and as the No. 2 ranked team in the country, according to the final Rivals National 2025 High School Football Composite Rankings.

More about St. Frances Academy

St. Frances Academy, located in Baltimore, Maryland, is a distinguished Catholic high school known for its rigorous academics, strong athletics, and commitment to spiritual growth. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Its athletic teams are competitive and well-regarded. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal development, St. Frances Academy cultivates well-rounded, future-ready students.

