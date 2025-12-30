2027 four-star wide receiver transfers to No. 9 Corona Centennial

One of the top Class of 2027 wide receivers to transferring over to the No. 9 nationally ranked Centennial Huskies for the 2026 campaign.

According to Rivals’ Greg Biggins late Monday night, 2027 four-star wide receiver Quentin Hale is transferring from Cathedral to Centennial. Hale is widely considered the best 2027 recruit at the wide receiver position out of the West Coast.

“I’m excited, Centennial is a big time program with great competition on a big stage and it will prepare for the next level,” Hale said to Rivals.

Hale this past season for the Phantoms, which went 6-6 on the season, hauled in 62 passes for 872 yards and scored 12 touchdowns.

The Huskies are coming off a breakthrough 2025 season in which the reached the CIF Southern Section championship game, falling to eventual California Open Division state champ Santa Margarita Catholic. Centennial looks to remain in the national conversation for the 2026 season as head coach Matt Logan and crew are slated to return a talented cast of players once again.

Centennial heading into the off-season looks to bring back three-star defenders Miles Schirmer, Jaden Walk-Green along with 2028 talents in wide receiver Messiah Riley and running back Malaki Davis, respectively.

