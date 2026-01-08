2027 No. 1 prospect John Meredith now at North Crowley (TX)

The top overall prospect of the Class of 2027 will have a new home for the 2026 Texas high school football season.

2027 Five-Star Plus+ cornerback John Meredith announced on X, formerly know as Twitter, on Wednesday night that he is no longer at Euless Trinity and has transferred to North Crowley, the No. 6 ranked team based on the final Texas 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

I’m not at Euless Trinity 👉🏾 I’m at North Crowley @northcrowley_FB. Thank You Euless Trinity for everything yall have did for Me @EulessTrinityFB 🙏🏾 — ⭐️John Meredith lll⭐️ (@JOHN_MEREDITH2) January 8, 2026

Meredith, the No. 1 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings, just recently played in the Under All-America Game and was one of the top performers from the national recognized all-star contest.

North Crowley is still in search for a new head football coach as Ray Gates stepped down during the off-season to accept a collegiate job under Neal Brown at North Texas.

Long and dynamic corner prospect with elite length and top-end speed. Can cover any body type at receiver that lines up against him. 6-foot-2, 180-plus pounds with 33-inch arms. Ran sub-22 in the 200m and jumped over 43 feet in the triple jump during his sophomore track and field season. Has the speed and hip fluidity to cover more sudden receivers and the physicality and length to handle bigger-bodied options. Excellent ball skills and ability to attack the football in the air. Needs to continue developing footwork and instincts in man coverage but has all the physical and athletic tools coaches covet at the position. – Rivals National Scout Cody Bellaire

More about North Crowley High School

North Crowley High School, located in Crowley, Texas, is a prominent public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and diverse extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. North Crowley’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving state-level recognition. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

