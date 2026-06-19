2027 QB Brady Cloherty now at Illinois 8A champ Chicago Mount Carmel

Chicago (IL) Mount Carmel is coming off winning their 17th Illinois High School Association (IHSA) state championship and are taking aim at winning No. 18 this upcoming 2026 high school football.

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To do so, they’ll need an able signal caller at the controls and they might have it with a incoming transfer heading to the Caravan for the fall campaign, according to a report. Class of 2027 passer Brady Cloherty is no longer at Plainfield East (IL) and now preparing to suit up for Chicago Mount Carmel heading into his senior season. Cloherty is competing for the starting quarterback position for one of the top high school football teams in the state of Illinois.

“My decision to transfer came down to a better future for myself and helping me get better as a player and a person,” Cloherty said to OFFSZN. “Mount Carmel is the right place for that. They have a great brotherhood and a great coaching staff anyone would want to be around. The entire coaching staff pushes everyone to their limits and helps everyone reach their full potential.”

“The culture is amazing. Being around the team is great. Competing, having fun, it’s all great. The expectation is to come in and be that guy and carry on that history of great quarterbacks. I feel that there is no added pressure because the position I play deals with the most pressure on the field mentally.”

Cloherty is coming off a solid 2025 season for Plainsfield East as the quarterback completed 107 of 184 passes for 1,277 yards and 17 touchdowns.

If the senior quarterback can pull away and win the starting position behind center, Cloherty will have one of the top wide receiving corps in the state, with 2027 four-star wide receiver Quentin Burrell (Michigan commit) and 2028 four-star wideout Marshaun Thornton, respectively.

More about Chicago Mount Carmel High School

“Mount Carmel High School, located in Chicago, IL, is well-regarded for its competitive athletic programs, particularly in football and basketball. The school’s sports teams, known as the Caravan, compete at a high level in Illinois athletics. Mount Carmel’s football program has a strong legacy, recently clinching the Class 7A state championship, which solidifies its status as a top-ranked team statewide. The basketball program is also formidable, regularly competing in state tournaments.”