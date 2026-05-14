2027 QB Khi Mitchell transfers to Colquitt County (Ga.)

The quarterback carousel in South Georgia continues to spin and another impact passer is switching up teams for the 2026 high school football season.

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Class of 2027 quarterback Khi Mitchell confirmed with Rivals that he has transferred from Jonesboro (Ga.) Mount Zion to Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County. Mitchell said though it just became public knowledge of his transfer, he has been with the Packers since February.

Mitchell, who started three seasons at Mt. Zion, was a major reason for the Bulldogs’ success on the offensive end of the ball as the quarterback earned first team All-Region honors along with guiding the team to the GHSA postseason. Last season, the talented dual-threat passer finished with 1,989 yards, 17 touchdowns and also added 900 rushing yards and 12 more scores on the ground.

It should be a crowded quarterback room down in Moultrie come fall camp heading into the 2026 season as last year’s starter, 2028 Cohen Lawson, is coming off his first season as a starter for Colquitt County. Lawson finished the 2025 season completing 144 of 245 passes for 2,012 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Colquitt County finished with a 9-3 record and as the No. 17 in the state, according to the final Georgia 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Colquitt County High School

Colquitt County High School, located in Norman Park, Georgia, is a public school recognized for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and extensive extracurricular activities. The school provides a range of AP and honors courses to prepare students for higher education and future careers. Colquitt County’s athletic teams are notable for their competitive spirit, frequently achieving regional and state success. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal development, the school ensures students are well-prepared for future challenges.

For Georgia high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Peach State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Georgia high school football excitement across the state.