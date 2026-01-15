2027 QB William Jackson now at Orlando Evans (Fla.)

One of the top high school football quarterbacks in South Georgia from the 2025 season is back to the Sunshine State.

2027 signal caller William Jackson is no longer at Camden County (Ga.) and is now at Orlando Evans (Fla.), per his X profile, formerly known as Twitter. Jackson was the starting quarterback for the Wildcats last season and was one of the 229’s top passers.

Jackson had himself a solid junior season, completing 64 percent of his passes for 1,923 yards, 24 touchdowns and only five interceptions. On the ground, Jackson rushed for 251 yards on 39 attempts and scored three times.

The Wildcats went 6-4 this past season and ended up parting ways with head coach Travis Roland after just two seasons. Leaving as well was offensive coordinator Grant Alford, who is now also at Evans High School. The Trojans finished the 2025 season with a 9-3 record before bowing out of the Class 6A playoffs in the regional semifinal round.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound junior quarterback has already received offers from schools like Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Arkansas, Wake Forest, Marshall, Florida Atlantic, Florida International and Sacramento State.

More about Orlando Evans High School

Evans High School, located in Orlando, Florida, is a diverse public high school known for its academic rigor and strong community partnerships. As a Community Partnership School, Evans emphasizes student achievement, leadership, and college and career readiness. Home of the Trojans, the school offers a range of AP courses, extracurricular programs, and competitive athletics, fostering a dynamic environment where students are encouraged to excel and lead.

