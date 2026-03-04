2027 quarterback announces transfer to Venice (Fla.)

For the second time in less than two months, a signal caller has announced he will be taking his talents to the four-time state champion Venice Indians (Fla.).

According to an announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, 2027 quarterback Terrell Jones posted on social media that he will be transferring from Poinciana (Fla.) to Venice for his senior season. Jones is the second passer since late January to transfer in, with Class of 2028 quarterback Noah Patton announcing back on Jan. 21 that he had transferred into Venice from IMG Academy (Fla.).

“After careful thought and conversations with those who believe in me, I’ve decided that for the 2026-2027 school year I will be continuing my high school journey at Venice High School, where I will be playing quarterback. This was not an easy decision but I believe it’s the right step to challenge myself and round out my high school experience,” Jones said in his announcement in deciding to transfer to Venice.

With a lot of thought and consideration and signs from God for my senior year I’ll be transferring to Venice High School let’s work💚! @john_p34 @jleee74 @Andy_Villamarzo @On3 @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/lF3TFb4MxM — Terrell Jones (@TerrellJones__) March 3, 2026

The 5-foot-9, 155-pound quarterback played for a Poinciana team that went 3-7 last season and completed 21 of 36 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. Jones also rushed for additional 111 yards and a touchdown.

The Indians ended this past season finishing at No. 23 in the final 2025 Florida high school football rankings.

More about Venice High School

