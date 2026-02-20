2027 RB Brayden Maples transfers to Sevier County (TN)

One of the top Class of 2027 running backs from the 2025 Tennessee high school football season is taking his talents to Sevier County (TN).

According to The Hoosier’s Shayne Pickering, junior running back Brayden Maples has transferred from Gatlinburg Pittman (TN) to Sevier County for his senior season. Maples was one of the state’s leading rushers and helped lead the Highlanders to the TSSAA Class 3A state championship game back in December.

BREAKING: 2027 running back Brayden Maples is transferring to Sevier County



He is one of the most underrated running backs in the southeast and will add a dynamic presence to a strong offense



The Smoky Bears now boast one of the best offenses in the entire state pic.twitter.com/FLHDljgFQ5 — Shayne Pickering (@shaynep_media) February 20, 2026

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound running back is coming off a stellar junior season at Gatlinburg Pittman, rushing for 1,271 yards on 174 carries and finding pay dirt 27 times. Coincidentally, Maples rushed for the same exact number of yards in 2024 and going for 1,271 yards and 20 scores, according to MaxPreps.

Maples joins a Smoky Bears bunch that came a touchdown away from winning the Class 5A state title, falling 21-14 to Page. The talented runner will pair up with 2027 three-star quarterback Cooper Newman, who threw for 3,705 yards, 45 touchdowns and only four picks last season.

Among the collegiate offers Maples currently has on the table are overtures from Indiana, Kentucky, Miami (OH) and Memphis.

Sevier County ended last season with a 13-2 record and as the No. 21 ranked team in the state, according to the final Tennessee 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Sevier County High School

Sevier County High School, located in Sevierville, TN, is home to the Smoky Bears. The school serves grades 9-12 and emphasizes a comprehensive education alongside a robust athletics program. The Smoky Bears participate in various sports, including football and basketball, with a history of competitive performance in the TSSAA. Their football team has achieved significant success, including an undefeated streak, showcasing the school’s commitment to athletic excellence.

