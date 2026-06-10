2027 RB Keith Smith announces transfer to IMG Academy

The nationally ranked Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy Ascenders football team is receiving a top specialist from the region, according to a social media post via X, formerly known as Twitter.

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2027 running back/returner Keith Smith announced on X that he will be attending IMG Academy, leaving Bradenton (Fla.) Manatee, for the upcoming 2026 high school football season. Smith will primarily play special teams after totaling over 700-plus yards via kick and punt returns for the Hurricanes last fall.

Smith last season at Manatee was one of the Hurricanes top playmakers as the running back totaled 1,739 all-purpose yards and 16 total touchdowns.

I am excited to announce that I will be attending IMG this Fall to join their National Football Team. This is an incredible opportunity to live at IMG and compete on the biggest stage of high school football. Thank you to my Manatee Coaches, Teachers & Teammates for everything.

I am excited to announce that I will be attending IMG this Fall to join their National Football Team. This is an incredible opportunity to live at IMG and compete on the biggest stage of high school football. Thank you to my Manatee Coaches, Teachers & Teammates for everything. pic.twitter.com/HOVC7gPo2D — Keith Smith (@2Keithsmitty) June 10, 2026

The 2027 prospect will get a chance to go against the country’s best competition with the Ascenders this fall. IMG Academy has several big games against out-of-state opponents scheduled for the 2026 national high school football season against St. Louis (HI), The St. James Academy (Va.), Cornerstone Christian (TX), New Palestine (IN), NFL Academy (UK), Hun School (N.J.) and rival St. Frances Academy (Md.).

Coming off an undefeated 2025 campaign, the Ascenders bring back one of the most talented rosters in high school football, highlighted by 2027 five-star EDGE Zyron Forstall (Texas A&M commit), 2027 four-star wide receiver Eric McFarland, 2027 four-star linebacker Amarri Irvin (Notre Dame commit) and 2028 four-star quarterback Jayden Wade (Georgia commit).

The Ascenders ended this past season with a 10-0 record and finishing at No. 1 in the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings and No. 3 nationally, according to the Rivals National 2025 High School Football Composite Rankings.

More about IMG Academy

Established in 1978, with a pioneering concept known as the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy, IMG Academy has since grown to become a global phenomenon. Today, IMG Academy is the world’s leading sports education brand, providing access and opportunity for student-athletes with an innovative suite of on-campus and online programming. IMG Academy is the only education brand directly responsible for filling one-quarter of all college roster spots on an annual basis. In 2021 alone, IMG Academy helped place 30,000 kids into college.