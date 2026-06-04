2027 running back Nino Joseph transferring to Miami Central (Fla.)

2027 running back Nino Joseph is making one more move ahead of his senior season on where he will play for the Florida high school football season.

Joseph confirmed with Rivals on Wednesday afternoon that he will be transferring from Naples (Fla.) St. John Neumann to 9-time Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) state champion Miami Central.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

The 5-foot-7, 180-pound running back spent his first three seasons of his high school football career at Lely, rushing for a total of 4,403 yards and scoring 53 touchdowns. Joseph broke onto the scene as a freshman in 2023 and rushed for 825 yards, seven scores. Sophomore year was Joseph’s breakout campaign, going for over 1,600 yards and 25 total touchdowns.

The 2027 prospect’s arguably best game of his high school career came in 2024 when he had himself a huge night for Naples (Fla.) Lely and rushed for an eye-popping 422 yards and scored seven touchdowns against Barron Collier.

Joseph currently holds collegiate offers from Boston College, Brown, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Memphis, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Toledo and UConn.

Miami Central head coach Derrick Gibson will once again have one of the top high school football teams in the Sunshine State as Miami Central will feature 2028 four-star cornerback Quartavius Lyons, 2027 four-star cornerback T’ari Miller, 2028 four-star Quinton Rolle Jr. and 2028 three-stars Damien Harvey, Steven Moore, respectively.

Miami Central finished the 2025 campaign with a 9-2 record in Gibson’s first season as head coach and as the No. 7 in the state, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings. The Rockets reached the Class 3A region final before falling to rival Miami Northwestern.

More about Miami Central High School

Miami Central High School, located in Miami, Florida, is a prominent public high school recognized for its academic rigor, competitive athletics, and diverse extracurricular programs. With a broad selection of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Miami Central’s athletic teams are notable for their success and school spirit. Emphasizing leadership, community engagement, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.