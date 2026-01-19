2027 tailback Nino Joseph transfers to St. John Neumann (FL)

2027 tailback Nino Joseph has decided on a change of scenery for his final season of high school football in Southwest Florida.

According to a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the running back announced that he’s transferred from Naples Lely to St. John Neumann for his 2026 senior campaign. Joseph last season was one of the Sunshine State’s leading rushers, rushing for over 1,900 yards and scoring 23 touchdowns for the Trojans.

“I Have Transferred to St. John Neumann Catholic High School finishing my last year in high school,” Joseph said in his post on X.

I Have Transferred to St. John Neumann Catholic High School finishing my last year in high school . Playing for @ChrisMaragos. pic.twitter.com/3hlyk5aJfX — Ninaud "Nino" Joseph🇭🇹 3⭐️RB (@Ninaudj015) January 19, 2026

Joseph might be best remembered during his high school playing days so far for his performance in the Trojans’ 90-56 victory over Barron Collier in the 2024 Florida high school football season. Against the Cougars, Joseph had himself a huge night and rushed for an eye-popping 422 yards and scored seven touchdowns. Just the week before against Gulliver Prep, Joseph went off for 307 yards on 34 attempts and scored four times.

The 5-foot-7, 180-pound running back spent his first three seasons of his high school football career at Lely, rushing for a total of 4,403 yards and scoring 53 touchdowns. Joseph broke onto the scene as a freshman in 2023 and rushed for 825 yards, seven scores. Sophomore year was Joseph’s breakout campaign, going for over 1,600 yards and 25 total touchdowns.

Joseph currently holds collegiate offers from Boston College, Brown, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Memphis, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Toledo and UConn.

St. John Neumann finished as the state’s No. 164 ranked team, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.