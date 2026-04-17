2027 three-star safety Loia Valade transferring to West Boca Raton (Fla.)

One of the top high school football prospects out of Tennessee is taking his talents down to South Florida for the 2026 campaign.

Class of 2027 three-star safety Loia Valade is transferring from McCallie School (Chattanooga, TN) to two-time state champion West Boca Raton (Delray Beach, FL). The Bulls have won the last two FHSAA Class 6A state championships. The transfer was confirmed by West Boca Raton head coach Dylan Potts to Rivals.

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Valade was one of the top contributors for McCallie School last season, with the safety recording 21 total tackles along with two interceptions and three batted away passes. The talented safety will join a West Boca Raton team that’s loaded, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

The Bulls bring back a number of talented prospects to the program this fall including 2027 four-star defensive tackle Jamar Thompson, 2028 defensive back Carlton Jackson and 2027’s Jayden St. Fort, Lorontae Davis, Delorean Airall Jr. and Wilzard Sterling.

West Boca Raton ended the last season with a 13-2 record and as the state’s No. 8th ranked team, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about West Boca Raton High School

West Boca Raton High School, located in Boca Raton, FL, is known for its commitment to academic excellence and robust athletics programs. The school’s sports teams, known as the Bulls, participate in a variety of sports, including football and basketball. West Boca Raton High fosters a competitive spirit and provides students with opportunities to excel both in academics and athletics.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.