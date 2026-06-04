2027 WR Khalil Ferguson transferring to Loudoun Sports Academy

The Leesburg (Va.) Loudoun Sports Academy football program is loading up at the wide receiver position and they’ll be adding another stout pass catcher to their receiving corps for the 2026 season.

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Class of 2027 wide receiver Khalil Ferguson tells Rivals he’s transferring from Springfield (VA) The St. James Academy to Loudoun Sports Academy. Ferguson last season played at Antioch (Tenn.) and was one of the team’s top receivers.

“It’s not how you start it’s how you finish,” Ferguson said to Rivals. “You can’t just be in the business the business gotta be in you.”

In 2025, Ferguson finished fourth on the team in yardage with 368 yards on 25 catches and five touchdowns. The 2027 receiver currently has collegiate offers from Boston College, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia State, Massachusetts, Middle Tennessee State, Morgan State, UT Martin and Wisconsin.

Ferguson will join a very talented offensive group at Loudoun Sports Academy, which recently received a major transfer in elite 2028 four-star wide receiver Malachi Lee transferring in. Lee last season with the Bulldogs was easily one of the DMV’s brightest young wide receivers as he ended up hauling in 69 passes for 978 yards and scoring 11 touchdowns.

Another talented offensive threat that has joined the team was 2027 four-star wide receiver Cam Wade, who transferred from Paducah (Ky.) Tilghman. Wade (53 receptions, 821 yards in 2025) is the No. 351 overall prospect and No. 49 WR in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Quarterbacking the Timberwolves will be returning junior signal caller Brian Walrath, who last season completed 85 of 146 passes for 1,058 yards and seven touchdowns, according to MaxPreps statistics.

Loudoun Sports Academy ended this past season ranked No. 48 in the final 2025 Virginia High School Football Massey Rankings.

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