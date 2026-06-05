2028 3-star ATH announces transfer to Jacksonville Raines (Fla.)

The Florida High School Athletic Association’s (FHSAA) defending Class 3A state champion Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines Vikings received a big addition in their quest to repeat this upcoming fall.

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Class of 2028 three-star athlete TJ Williamson announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he’s transferring from Yulee (Fla.) to Raines for the 2026 high school football season. Williamson is ranked as the state’s No. 92 prospect and No. 31 at his position, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

Excited for this next chapter and grateful for the opportunity to compete, grow, and continue chasing my goals on and off the field!

Williamson was out for most the 2024 season, but returned to the field and currently has 11 Division I offers, including from Florida State, South Carolina, Syracuse and UCF, respectively.

The Vikings last season broke through for their first state championship since 2018 as Raines returns as one of Florida high school football’s top programs heading into the 2026 campaign.

Raines is coming off a perfect 14-0 undefeated season where the Vikings upended Miami Northwestern for the 3A crown down at Pitbull Stadium in Miami. The Vikings graduated a number of key starters from last year’s state championship winning team, but have added several newcomers that figure to make an impact this fall.

Though the team loses quarterback Timothy Cole, the Vikings will have a new starter in Class of 2029 passer Sa’Mon Ellison-Morgan slinging the rock this fall. Ellison-Morgan debuted in the spring and is already looking like one of the state’s better passers for the rising sophomore class.

More about Raines High School

“Raines High School, located in Jacksonville, Florida, is a respected public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Raines’ athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving regional and state recognition. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.”