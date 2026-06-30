2028 3-star DL Jayden Beckley transferring to St. Peter's Prep (N.J.)

The twin brother duo of Amiir and Adrian Woodward are not the only leaving Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic (N.J.) and heading to Jersey City (NJ) St. Peter’s Prep for the 2026 high school football season.

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Class of 2028 three-star defensive lineman Jayden Beckley is leaving Bergen Catholic to play for St. Peter’s Prep, according to his agent Latish Kinsler. Beckley is ranked No. 13 in the state and No. 43 at his position nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Earlier this evening it was announced that the Woodward brothers had also left the Crusaders to play for the Marauders this fall campaign.

Among the collegiate offers on the table for the 6-foot, 300-pound nose guard are Boston College, Penn State, Michigan, Rutgers, Pittsburgh, Indiana, North Carolina State and Syracuse, respectively.

During the off-season the St. Peter’s Prep Marauders promoted offensive coordinator/associate head coach Ryan O’Flaherty to the full-time position of head football coach just last month.

A bevy of key returners are expected back on both sides of the ball, with St. Peter’s Prep being a true threat to win a state title this upcoming fall. Returning this upcoming fall campaign for the Marauders is 2027 four-star interior offensive lineman Oluwasemilore Olubobola along with 2027 three-star running back Abdul Turay and three-star safeties Ryan Wooten, Ty’ire Clark, respectively.

The Marauders last season finished with a 8-3 record and ranked as the No. 6, according to the final New Jersey 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about St. Peter’s Preparatory School

“St. Peter’s Preparatory School is a private, all-boys Jesuit high school located in Jersey City, New Jersey. Founded in 1872, the school emphasizes academic excellence, spiritual growth, and service to others. With a rigorous college-preparatory curriculum, extensive extracurricular opportunities, and a proud athletic tradition, St. Peter’s Prep develops young men of competence, conscience, and compassion in the Jesuit tradition.”

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