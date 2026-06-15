2028 3-star EDGE Andre Robinson heading to IMG Academy

Class of 2028 four-star offensive lineman Eytan D’Oleo isn’t the only one leaving New Jersey football power Camden (NJ) for nationally ranked Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. The elite defensive lineman will be joined by a fellow teammate that played alongside of him this past 2025 high school football season.

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Class of 2028 three-star EDGE Andre Robinson announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he’s transferring from Camden to IMG Academy, joining D’Oleo as the second Panther to make his way from the Garden State to the Sunshine State.

“Thank you to everyone at Camden High for all the love, support, and memories. I’m excited for this new journey and the opportunity to play for the IMG National Team,” Robinson said in his announcement on social media.

Robinson last season for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) state champion Panthers was a force coming off the edge, totaling 41 tackles, seven for a loss and four sacks. Now the 6-foot-6, 225-pound rusher will join one of the nation’s top defensive line units that will face several out-of-state opponents throughout the 2026 season.

Among the teams Robinson and the Ascenders will face along the way are against St. Louis (HI), The St. James Academy (Va.), Cornerstone Christian (TX), New Palestine (IN), NFL Academy (UK), Hun School (N.J.) and rival St. Frances Academy (Md.).

Coming off an undefeated 9-0 2025 campaign, the Ascenders return one of the most talented rosters in all of high school football, highlighted by 2027 five-star EDGE Zyron Forstall (Texas A&M commit), 2027 four-star wide receiver Eric McFarland, 2027 four-star linebacker Amarri Irvin (Notre Dame commit) and 2028 four-star quarterback Jayden Wade (Georgia commit).

The Ascenders ended this past season with a 10-0 record and finishing at No. 1 in the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings and No. 3 nationally, according to the Rivals National 2025 High School Football Composite Rankings.

More about IMG Academy

Established in 1978, with a pioneering concept known as the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy, IMG Academy has since grown to become a global phenomenon. Today, IMG Academy is the world’s leading sports education brand, providing access and opportunity for student-athletes with an innovative suite of on-campus and online programming. IMG Academy is the only education brand directly responsible for filling one-quarter of all college roster spots on an annual basis. In 2021 alone, IMG Academy helped place 30,000 kids into college.