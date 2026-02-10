2028 3-star QB Russell Sekona to transfer to Mater Dei (Calif.)

Mater Dei (Calif.) quarterback room heading into the 2026 high school football season is getting a little bit more crowded by the day.

According to Rivals’ Greg Biggins, it just got a lot more competitive for one of the nation’s top high school football programs as Class of 2028 three-star quarterback Russell Sekona will be leaving Leuzinger and enrolling at national powerhouse Mater Dei this week.

Talented '28 QB Russell Sekona has checked out of Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger and will enroll this week at Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Deihttps://t.co/tcvPdx1EEd pic.twitter.com/mLAQPweT0Z — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) February 10, 2026

Sekona saw plenty of time behind center for the Olympians in 2025 as the sophomore completed 92 of 147 passes for 1,691 yards, 22 touchdowns to only four interceptions.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound signal caller already has offers on the table from schools like Arizona, Colorado State and Hawaii so far. Sekona will join a quarterback room that already includes Minnesota commitment Furian Inferrera.

Mater Dei is coming off a 8-3 season in which the program hadn’t lost three games since 2015. The Monarchs finished last season as the nation’s No. 21 ranked team, according to the final Rivals National 2025 High School Football Composite Rankings.

More about Mater Dei High School

Mater Dei High School, located in Santa Ana, California, is a top Catholic college preparatory school known for its rigorous academics, vibrant arts programs, and outstanding athletics. Since its founding in 1950, Mater Dei has emphasized spiritual growth, community service, and leadership. The school consistently produces National Merit Scholars and championship sports teams. Mater Dei’s long list of notable alumni includes three Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks (John Huarte, Matt Leinart, and Bryce Young).

