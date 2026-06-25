2028 3-star RB Zaylan Chapple transferring to Merritt Island (FL)

Merritt Island (Fla.) four-star quarterback Kevin Verpaele, a USF commitment, will have a new backfield mate for the upcoming 2026 Florida high school football season, according to a transfer announcement on Wednesday.

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Class of 2028 three-star running back Zaylan Chapple in a collaborated post on Instagram, announced he’s transferring from Cocoa (Fla.) to Merritt Island. Chapple joins Verpaele to form one of the better backfields on Florida’s Space Coast region of the state.

Chapple a year ago was one of the leading rushers for Cocoa’s Class 2A state semifinalist squad, rushing for 458 yards on 90 attempts and scoring seven touchdowns. Out of the backfield, Chapple was a receiving threat and caught 12 passes for 84 yards.

Verpaele is coming off a strong junior campaign for the Mustangs and has impressed throughout the off-season for Merritt Island. Last season, the signal caller completed 191 of 302 passes for 2,714 yards and 27 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, the USF pledge rushed for 480 yards and scored four times.

The Mustangs’ offense should be one of the better units out of the Space Coast featuring Chapple, Verpaele and 2027 three-star tight DeShaun Thomas, who is currently committed to Pittsburgh.

Nate Hooks was named as the program’s new head coach during the off-season after spending time previously as the team’s quarterbacks coach and is an alum of Cocoa. Hooks replaces Ryan Schneider, who stepped down as the head coach and is now in the same position at Melbourne Central Catholic after guiding the team to three straight state titles from 2022-24.

Cocoa finished this past 2025 season with a 8-5 record and reached the Class 2A state semis, falling to eventual champion Cardinal Mooney, 40-0. The Tigers ended up finishing as the No. 52 ranked team in the state, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

Merritt Island and Cocoa squared off to open the 2025 season last year, with the latter coming away with a 30-24 overtime victory. This season the two teams are slated to meet on Aug. 21 in Cocoa to open up the 2026 Florida high school football campaign.

The Mustangs reached the Florida High School Athletic Association’s (FHSAA) Class 3A state playoffs, falling in the region semifinal round to Eau Gallie, 35-14.