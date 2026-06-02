2028 3-star WR Cameron Hurst transferring to Grayson (Ga.)

According to a social media announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Class of 2028 three-star wide receiver Cameron Hurst announced his intention to transfer from Buford (Ga.) to Loganville (Ga.) Grayson for the 2026 campaign.

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“I’ve decided to transfer from Buford High School to Grayson High School for my final two years. I’m thankful for my time at Buford and excited for the new opportunities, challenges, and experiences ahead at Grayson as I continue my academic and athletic journey,” Hurst said in his social media post.

I’ve decided to transfer from Buford High School to Grayson High School for my final two years. I’m thankful for my time at Buford and excited for the new opportunities, challenges, and experiences ahead at Grayson as I continue my academic and athletic journey.@CoachCarswell pic.twitter.com/iPQtuFrZtl — Cameron Hurst (@Cameronhurst___) June 1, 2026

Last season for the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class 6A state champions, Hurst hauled in 17 passes for 231 yards and a touchdown. Hurst has already received collegiate offers from Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M and Wake Forest.

First-year Grayson head coach Greg Carswell inherits a Rams’ squad that’s slated to return 2027 four-star IOL Jordan Agbanoma, 2028 four-star EDGE Elijah Tillman and 2027 quarterback Deuce Smith, who threw for 2,355 yards and 24 touchdowns last season.

Grayson ended last season as the No. 5 ranked team in the Peach State, according to the final Georgia 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Grayson High School

Grayson High School, located in Loganville, Georgia, is a prominent public school recognized for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for college and future careers. Grayson’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently winning state championships and showcasing school pride. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal development, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

For Georgia high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Peach State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Georgia.