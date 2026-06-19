2028 3-star WR TJ Maddox transferring to St. Augustine Prep

Another one of Winslow Township (N.J.) top high school football players from last season will be heading to play for former head coach Bill Belton at Richland (N.J.) St. Augustine Prep for the 2026 season.

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Class of 2028 three-star wide receiver TJ Maddox announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he’s leaving the Eagles for the Hermits via transfer. Maddox is ranked as the state’s No. 18 prospect and No. 88 at his position nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Maddox finished his sophomore year, where he helped Winslow Township win a state championship, with 33 catches for 529 yards and scored seven touchdowns.

Let’s Work St. Augustine! Thank you Winslow for the love support and these past 2 years!

Maddox becomes the second high-profile transfer leaving Winslow Township to head over to St. Augustine Prep in the last 24 hours, with teammate 2028 four-star safety Mekhi McNair having also transferred over to the Hermits for 2026.

McNair is the No. 11 prospect of the 2028 class and No. 31 at his position, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. Last season with the Eagles, McNair totaled 58 tackles, seven passes batted away and two interceptions.

Belton was tabbed as the Hermits’ lead man of the football program back in mid-April after leading Winslow Township to back-to-back New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Public Group 4 state championships.

Belton enters Year 1 taking over for Pete Lancetta, who last month the school parted ways with. Belton has found plenty of success coaching at his alma mater the last four years as he compiled a 42-9 record, winning three straight sectional titles along with the consecutive state championships.

The Hermits ended this past season finishing at No. 12 in the final 2025 New Jersey high school football rankings.

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