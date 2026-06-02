2028 4-star ATH Ja’Kye Beard transferring to Westview (TN)

Another Class of 2028 four-star athlete is on the move, according to a social media announcement late on Monday night.

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2028 four-star athlete Ja’Kye Beard announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he is leaving Paris (TN) Henry County and transferring to Martin (Tenn.) Westview Chargers, which ended as Tennessee’s No. 11 ranked team. Beard finished as the state’s No. 10 player, No. 11 position wise and No. 204 nationally.

First off I want to thank Jesus Christ for blessing me with this opportunity to be able to play the game I love. I also want to thank Henry County for everything they’ve done for me!! After that being said I am grateful to announce I have transferred to Westview!

First off I want to thank Jesus Christ for blessing me with this opportunity to be able to play the game I love. I also want to thank Henry County for everything they’ve done for me!! After that being said I am grateful to announce I have transferred to Westview! @WV_Chargers_FB pic.twitter.com/okpr0ALpJu — Jakye Beard (@JakyeBeard) June 2, 2026

Beard joins 2028 four-star quarterback Graham Simpson, who had himself a strong second season playing behind center for the state champion Chargers as the quarterback throughout the 2025 campaign had many big performances last fall. Through 14 games, Simpson threw for 4,843 yards and 40-plus touchdowns.

The 2025 campaign ended with Westview going undefeated at 14-0 and reaching the TSSAA Class 3A, Division I state championship and falling to Alcoa, 40-21, in last year’s title game.

More about Westview High School

Franklin High School, located in the vibrant town of Franklin, MA, is known for academic excellence and a strong sense of community. Offering a wide array of AP and honors courses, FHS supports a rigorous academic environment while emphasizing student engagement through clubs, arts, and athletics. The school’s modern campus fosters innovation and collaboration, preparing students for college, careers, and global citizenship. Home of the Panthers, FHS takes pride in its traditions and achievements.

For Tennessee high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Volunteer State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across Tennessee.