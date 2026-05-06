2028 4-star ATH Kamieon Compton-Nero transfers to Owasso (OK)

After leading Owasso (OK) Rejoice Christian School to multiple state championships, now Class of 2028 four-star phenom Kamieon Compton-Nero will be heading across town to try and do the same.

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According to a social media announcement late on Tuesday via X, formerly known as Twitter, Compton-Nero announced that he will be transferring to Oklahoma state powerhouse Owasso. Compton-Nero is ranked the No. 1 player of Oklahoma’s 2028 class, per the Rivals Industry Rankings.

“My journey is different and each chapter of my story has been for a purpose,” Compton-Nero said in his statement. “My 5 years at Rejoice Christian have shaped who I’m becoming. The teachers and coaches that have supported my growth I’m forever grateful. Competing for 2 state championships on the hardwood and falling in love with the game of football capturing back2back state championships is something I’ve got with my teammates for the rest of my life.”

Most importantly being shaped into a man by coach Marley, coach Johnson, coach Willis and the rest of the coaching staff to find my identity in Jesus not in a sport is all that really matters at the end of the day. My next chapter is not one I was planning but it’s gods plan for what’s next. I’m going to be finishing out my high school career at Owasso High School. Coming with the same goals….develop and collect rings.”

Compton-Nero had a massive 2025 season at Rejoice Christian School, with the athlete compiling 3,335 all-purpose yards and 49 touchdowns on offense, primarily playing quarterback. On the defensive side of the ball, the four-star athlete totaled 95 tackles, five interceptions and scored three times on defense.

Owasso finished with a 10-3 record and as the No. 3 in the state, according to the final 2025 Oklahoma High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Owasso High School

Owasso High School, located in Owasso, Oklahoma, offers a diverse range of athletic programs, including football, basketball, soccer, and track. The school is committed to promoting student-athletes’ development through competitive sports while emphasizing academic success and personal growth. With state-of-the-art facilities and a dedicated coaching staff, Owasso High School aims to foster teamwork, leadership, and sportsmanship among its students, contributing to a well-rounded educational experience.

For Oklahoma high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the state, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sooner State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the state of Oklahoma.