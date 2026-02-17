2028 4-star athlete Aden Johnson transfers to Carol City (Fla.)

Miami Carol City (Fla.) hasn’t seriously competed for a football state championship since winning the 2016 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 6A crown when they defeated Lake Gibson, 14-6.

With the kind of roster the Chiefs have formed this off-season, it’s becoming abundantly clear that they will have a chance to be serious contenders once again for the first time in a decade.

Class of 2028 athlete Aden Johnson announced via social media over the weekend that he’s transferring from McArthur, a 2026 Class 5A region finalist, to Miami Carol City. Johnson is the No. 3 rated athlete nationally and No. 8 overall in Florida for the 2028 class.

With the transfer of the 2028 phenom, Johnson now joins a Carol City team that’s turning into a potential state championship contending team this off-season. Johnson, according to MaxPreps, didn’t record any statistics for the Mustangs but has proven to be a hot commodity at a number of positions, including wide receiver, defensive end, free safety and linebacker.

The Chiefs received a couple major transfers earlier this off-season when 2027 four-star wide receiver Nick Lennear, announced he would be leaving Miami Northwestern and transferring to Miami Carol City. Another big addition for Carol City was 2029 quarterback Malik Leonard (2,935 yards, 31 touchdowns), who left Chaminade-Madonna and joined the Chiefs.

Carol City went 6-6 last season and finished ranked No. 148 in the final set of Florida high school football rankings via the Massey Ratings.

