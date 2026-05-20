2028 4-star back Anthony Howard transfers from IMG Academy to Auburndale (Fla.)

One of the top Class of 2028 running backs out of the state of Florida has decided to go back to where he started his high school career.

Rising four-star junior running back Anthony Howard Jr. announced on social media that he’s transferring from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy to Auburndale (Fla.), where the tailback started his high school football career.

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“Back to where it started… not to repeat the story, but to finish it right,” Howard said in his social media post. “Thank IMG for giving an opportunity to come there, I appreciate the coaches, trainers and everyone who helped get to this point!”

Howard last season for IMG Academy’s national team rushed for 77 yards on 15 attempts. The running back joins a youthful backfield where he will pair up with Auburndale’s 2029 quarterback Teo Edwards, who threw for 2,151 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2025.

Auburndale will take to the field this week in spring high school football action against Bradenton (Fla.) Manatee and Fort Meade (Fla.), respectively, on Thursday night.

The Bloodhounds ended this past season with a 8-3 record and finishing at No. 89 in the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings

More about Auburndale High School

Auburndale High School (AHS), located in the heart of Central Florida, is home to the determined and spirited Bloodhounds. With a strong tradition of academic achievement and athletic excellence, AHS fosters a supportive and challenging environment where students are encouraged to lead, learn, and grow. The school offers a wide range of extracurriculars and competitive sports, reflecting its commitment to preparing students for success beyond graduation.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.