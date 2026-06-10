2028 4-star CB Langston Pridgeon transfers to DeMatha Catholic (Md.)

Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic Stags were right towards the top of the national high school football Top 25 rankings last season and recently received a big time transfer to help bolster their 2026 odds.

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Class of 2028 four-star cornerback Langston Pridgeon tells Rivals he has transferred to DeMatha Catholic from Ashburn (Va.) Stone Bridge. Pridgeon is ranked No. 4 in the state, No. 9 at his position and No. 93 nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Stags’ head coach Bill McGregor last season led the program back into national prominence as DeMatha Catholic finished No. 11, according to the final National High School Football Composite Rankings.

McGregor guided the Stags in his 36th season to a perfect 11-0 record, which included victories over St. Joseph’s Prep School (Pa.), Good Counsel, Bishop McNamara, St. John’s College and twice against Gonzaga. The longtime DeMatha Catholic lead man ended the 2025 season with a record of 334‑53‑3 and heads into the fall with a chance to extend the program’s current 21-game winning streak to 22, which would be a new record.

The Stags will have one of Maryland’s top edge rushers back in the fold in 2027 four-star James Pace and 2028 four-star defensive lineman Nikolas Stevens. Among the others that will be expected to contribute this fall for DeMatha Catholic are three-star defensive lineman Sean Saint Fleur, three-star running back Terrance Grant and three-star safety Knyair Crumb.

DeMatha Catholic will enter the 2026 season as Maryland’s No. 2 ranked high school football team behind Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy.

More about DeMatha Catholic High School

“DeMatha Catholic High School, located in Hyattsville, Maryland, is a prestigious private Catholic school known for its rigorous academics, outstanding athletics, and commitment to spiritual growth. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future success. DeMatha’s athletic teams are highly competitive, frequently achieving state championships. Emphasizing leadership, faith, and community service, the school fosters well-rounded students ready for future challenges.”