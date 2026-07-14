2028 4-star CB Nate Dollard transfers to Providence Day School (N.C.)

Another top North Carolina 2028 high school football recruit is switching up schools ahead of the upcoming 2026 campaign.

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According to Rivals Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons, Class of 2028 four-star cornerback Nate Dollard is transferring from Charlotte Country Day (N.C.) to Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School for the 2026 high school football season. Dollard, who announced the move via X, formerly known as Twitter, reunites with former teammate Class of 2028 five-star wide receiver Braylon Clark, who transferred to the Chargers earlier this year.

The four-star defensive back is ranked No. 6 in the state, No. 14 at his position and No. 140 nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. Last season for the Buccaneers, Dollard made 10 total tackles, broke up eight passes and intercepted two others.

Dollard’s now teammate once again, Clark, had himself a major sophomore season for Charlotte Country Day School in 2025, as the wide receiver hauled in 65 passes for 1,093 yards and 12 touchdowns. As a freshman in 2024, Clark was impactful for the Buccaneers the pass catcher hauled in 38 passes for 578 yards and four touchdowns.

The 5-star wide receiver will join one of the state’s most talented groups as the Chargers are already slated to feature Wake Forest commitment Steele Fletcher and three-star interior offensive lineman Miles Funderburk up front.

According to the final North Carolina High School Football Massey Rankings for the 2025 season, Providence Day School finished as the state’s No. 2 ranked team.

More about Providence Day School

“Providence Day School, located in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a distinguished private school known for its rigorous academics, competitive athletics, and vibrant extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future success. Providence Day’s athletic teams are highly successful, often achieving state championships. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal growth, the school fosters well-rounded students ready for future challenges.”

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