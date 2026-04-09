2028 4-star defensive lineman Ayden Woodruff transfers to Ravenwood (TN)

Another day and another major transfer makes the headlines for Tennessee high school football.

According to a report by The Tennessean, 2028 four-star defensive lineman Ayden Woodruff has transferred from Division II-AA state champion Battle Ground Academy to Class 6A finalist Ravenwood. Woodruff is the No. 3 ranked player in all of Tennessee, No. 10 at his position and No. 85 nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

BREAKING: The state’s No. 3-ranked recruit in the c/o 2028 Ayden Woodruff (@AydenWoodruff77) has transferred to 6A state runner up Ravenwood from BGA.



Woodruff holds offers from Ohio State, Tennessee, Georgia, Vanderbilt and more.



Read more @Tennessean: https://t.co/9nEHtphlNO — Harrison Campbell (@hccamp) April 9, 2026

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive lineman has quickly ascended up the charts as one of the best out of the Class of 2028, with collegiate offers from the top universities in the country coming every which way. Woodruff was a major piece to the puzzle in helping Battle Ground Academy win its first state crown since 2003, racking up 40 tackles, 12 going for a loss and five sacks on defense.

Ravenwood finished the 2025 season with a 14-1 record, ranked sixth in the state, according to the final Tennessee High School Football Massey Rankings after reaching the BlueCross Bowl TSSAA Class 6A state championship game, falling to Oakland in a 62-21 decision.

More about Ravenwood High School

Ravenwood High School, located in Brentwood, Tennessee, is a respected public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Ravenwood’s athletic teams are successful, frequently achieving regional and state recognition.

For Tennessee high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Volunteer State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Tennessee high school football excitement across the state.